Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in finding a man who violently attacked a woman along Frankfort Avenue in Central El Paso on July 1.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso would like the community’s help in finding a man who violently attacked a woman at gunpoint in an apartment complex parking lot in Central El Paso.

El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who violently attacked a woman along Frankfort Avenue on July 1. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who violently attacked a woman along Frankfort Avenue on July 1. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who violently attacked a woman along Frankfort Avenue on July 1. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who violently attacked a woman along Frankfort Avenue on July 1. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

A little after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, a woman was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building along the 3200 block of Frankfort Avenue near Austin High School.

As the woman approached her vehicle, a man ran toward her with a handgun.

The woman ran and the suspect chased her, according to the news release sent out by Crime Stoppers.

The man then grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and stole her purse.

He then ran from the scene heading north on Copia.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s, thin, 5-foot-8 in height and has “Asian-looking eyes.”

On the day of the robbery, he was wearing a black-hooded jacket, dark gloves, dark jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information on this violent robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.