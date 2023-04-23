Police are searching for at least three suspects who stole a handgun from a vehicle at a Westside apartment complex.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A gun was stolen from a vehicle at a West El Paso apartment complex, and El Paso Police would like your help in finding these vehicle burglars.

At about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at least three suspects were captured on security cameras burglarizing vehicles at the Kings Hill apartment complex at 299 Kingspoint.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week,” a partnership between the El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

One of the suspects was clearly captured on camera as he searched one of the vehicles. That suspect was wearing a beanie, a black hoodie with a distinct design in the back, Nike shorts, dark socks and athletic shoes. A handgun was taken from one of the vehicles burglarized by the suspects. Investigators are certain someone knows the identity of those involved.

Anyone with any information on these vehicle burglaries should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online at cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.