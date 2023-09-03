Here is a look at security video and the suspected vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Jose Jones.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso want your help in finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash dating from last year in El Paso’s Eastside.

This is this week’s “Crime of the Week” that’s being publicized by Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 64-year-old Jose Jones was crossing the street along the 3400 block of McLean from east to west. As he approached the west curb, a vehicle traveling south struck Jones and fled.

Investigators located security video that captured the suspected vehicle. Based on the security footage, the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan, and fled the scene westbound on Edgemere.

Jose Jones was critically injured in the incident and remained hospitalized until his death on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Investigators are certain that someone has information on the driver responsible for this fatal pedestrian crash.

Anyone with any information on the driver should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.