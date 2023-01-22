EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint.

It’s this week’s Crime of the Week.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, and approached one of the registers.

One of the men was armed with a handgun. The men threatened the store employee and demanded money.

The men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Both men are described as Hispanic.

The first is in his 30s, thin, 5-6 in height and was wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

The second man is in his mid-20s, 5-9 in height, wore a black hooded sweater, dark green jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.