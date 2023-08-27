EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who burglarized a Housing Authority of El Paso business office in the Lower Valley.

This is this week’s Crime of the Week.

Two men were captured on surveillance video on Aug. 5 and they are believed to be responsible for burglarizing a Housing Authority office in the Lower Valley. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

At about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, two men were recorded approaching the business office of the Martin Luther King apartments at 9101 Butternut St. The men used a “grabbing tool” to steal money orders from an overnight deposit box.

Both men appear to be white males in their 30s, according to the news release sent out by Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle the suspects are believed to have driven in an Aug. 5 burglary of a Housing Authority office. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

The first suspect has a thin build and a mustache with a beard. He wore a dark baseball cap, a blue long-sleeve shirt, denim jeans, and black and gray athletic shoes. The second suspect is clean shaven and has an average build. He wore a baseball cap, a blue long-sleeve shirt, denim shorts, and dark-colored athletic shoes. The suspects fled the scene southbound on Kernel in a dark-colored vehicle.



Anyone with any information on the identity of these burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El

Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.