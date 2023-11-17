EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who allegedly burglarized a home last month in Northeast El Paso.

Crime Stoppers says the home, located on the 3200 block of Pagosa Court, was burglarized by two men at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Crime Stoppers says the two suspects arrived at the home in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck and were captured on surveillance footage.

The suspects managed to enter the home and stole a Samsung washer, a Samsung dryer, a tankless water heater and a Dallas Cowboys jersey, according to Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle used by the alleged suspects is a red 2007 to 2008 single-cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or go online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.