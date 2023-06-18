EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a 16-year-old a decade ago on Father’s Day.

It is this week’s Crime of the Week.

At 2:10 a.m. on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2013, 16-year-old Alan Ordonez had pulled over to the right shoulder of Loop 375 South near Rojas at Mile Post 44 to fix a tire.

As Ordonez was outside of the car, the driver of an SUV struck him and fled the scene. Investigators from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit found evidence that suggests the vehicle involved is a Chevrolet SUV. The vehicle was described by witnesses to be a dark or charcoal-colored. The driver continued traveling southbound on Loop 375.

Investigators know someone has information on the driver responsible for the death of 16-year-old Alan Ordonez.

Anyone with any information on this fatal crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.