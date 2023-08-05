EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for the community’s help in identifying a woman who was recorded using a credit card stolen in a vehicle burglary at an East El Paso store Tuesday night, July 25.

Suspect

Suspect’s vehicle

Tattoo left arm

Tattoos left arm

Tattoo right arm

Tattoos right arm

Police say a vehicle was burglarized Tuesday night, July 25 at the Woodspring Suites at 12215 Gateway West.

The following day, the victim’s credit card was used at the Murphy USA at 1561 N. Zaragoza and investigators found that the card was also used at the Neighborhood Wal-Mart Store.

Security video recorded the woman using the stolen credit card.

Police say the woman is described as having a medium complexion and has multiple tattoos on both arms and right leg. The suspect was believed to be driving a recent model green Kia Seltos.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this woman should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.