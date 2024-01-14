EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying those involved in the murder of a 21-year-old woman after an argument escalated outside of a Westside restaurant bar on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 an argument that began inside the El Jaguar Restaurant Bar escalated into a physical fight outside. During the fight, a handgun was produced, and multiple shots were fired, according to a press release sent by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old, both males, were wounded; Rosario Gonzalez, 21, was also wounded and taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Additionally, investigators know that someone has information on the individuals responsible for the shooting death of Gonzalez.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.