Crime of the week: Vehicle followed, then ransacked after using A.T.M

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for help finding a person who broke into a vehicle in East El Paso on Tuesday, November 9, after the victim used an A.T.M.

Crimestoppers of El Paso says that investigators believe the victim was followed after using the A.T.M. at a Wells Fargo located at the 1300 block of George Dieter a little before 5 p.m.

The victim then went to a business at the 6900 block of Gateway East and surveillance video shows the suspect following the victim into the parking lot driving a white SUV. The suspect then waited for the victim to go inside, and then pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, the suspect then broke a window and ransacked the vehicle.

White SUV driven by suspect. Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso reminds people to be aware of your surroundings, report anything suspicious when using an A.T.M, and do not leave valuable items or money in your vehicle.

