Crime of the Week: Police search for robbery suspect with ‘sweet tooth’ at Central El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man with a sweet tooth who allegedly held up a convenience store with a knife in Central El Paso.



Police said the incident happened on Monday, September 20, 2021 close to 12:30 p.m. at the Seven-Eleven store located at 6060 Alameda.



The man is accused of threatening the store employee with a knife and demanding money. According to investigators, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and several Hershey’s Chocolate bars.



Witnesses told police the man fled the scene southbound on Clark in a gray SUV or truck.



Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s, 5 feet in height, dark complexion, thin build, shaved head and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a white tank-top, blue denim jeans, a dark belt, and white athletic shoes.



Anyone with information on the identity of this armed robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.