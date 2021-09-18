Crime of the Week: Police search for man who carjacked two separate victims within 30 minutes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are searching for the man who carjacked two different people in a matter of minutes.

According to EPPD, a woman who was walking to her car at the Pear Tree Apartments on the West side last Sunday, was held up at gunpoint and her vehicle was stolen.

Police said a man driving a pick up truck near Austin High School in Northeast El Paso was carjacked as well, minutes after the first incident.

Investigators said the suspect is a white man with a very thin build, has green eyes, and a tattoo near his left eye. He was wearing a black hooded jacket the day of the crimes.

Anyone with information on the identity of this carjacker should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

09-18-21 10P JUAREZ

09-18-21 6P CRIME OF THE WEEK

El Paso Animal Services still overcapacity after free adoption event, adoptions continue Sunday

#9OT Week Four First Thoughts

#9OT Week 4 Game of the Week

#9OT Week 4 Play of the Week

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime