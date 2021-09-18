Crime of the Week: Police search for man who carjacked two separate victims within 30 minutes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are searching for the man who carjacked two different people in a matter of minutes.

According to EPPD, a woman who was walking to her car at the Pear Tree Apartments on the West side last Sunday, was held up at gunpoint and her vehicle was stolen.



Police said a man driving a pick up truck near Austin High School in Northeast El Paso was carjacked as well, minutes after the first incident.



Investigators said the suspect is a white man with a very thin build, has green eyes, and a tattoo near his left eye. He was wearing a black hooded jacket the day of the crimes.



Anyone with information on the identity of this carjacker should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.