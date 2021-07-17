Crime of the week: Police search for car burglar who allegedly posed as deputy

by: Tatiana Favela

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are searching for a car burglar who allegedly stole a sheriff’s deputy badge and used it to pose as one.

Police said on the morning of June 23, 2021, the suspect burglarized several vehicles and stole the badge.

Investigators said the suspect then began looking at parked vehicles in the area of Montwood and Octubre when a homeowner confronted him.

He allegedly flashed the stolen badge and told the curious homeowner he was a deputy conducting an investigation and left.

“Now this individual is described as a Hispanic male. He’s believed to be between 18 to 23 years of age. And this individual does have a visible tattoo on his left wrist area,” Sergeant Javier Sambrano with Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

Anyone with any information on this murder should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

