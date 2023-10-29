EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying the driver responsible for seriously injuring a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run incident in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Dodge Caravan example Suspect’s van Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Police say that at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, a 23-year-old man was riding a motorcycle westbound on the 9900 block of Alameda.

As the motorcyclist was approaching Nevarez Road, a van cut in front of him resulting in the motorcyclist striking the passenger side of the van, according to police.

Police say the driver of the van fled the scene north on Nevarez Road, and the victim was hospitalized for his injuries.

The vehicle involved is an older model gold or brown colored mini-van similar to a Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country, according to police.

In addition, the van will have damage on the right side.

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.