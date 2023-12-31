EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who burglarized a store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso and stole over $300,000 worth of jewelry on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Police say that at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, a man broke the front door to the JCPenney store at Cielo Vista Mall. Once inside, the suspect went to the jewelry section and stole gold chains and other jewelry. In total, the man stole $339,808 worth of property, according to the news release sent out by Crime Stoppers.

The suspect wore a dark baseball cap, a black jacket with blue sleeves, dark gray pants and black shoes, according to police.

Additionally, surveillance video captured the same suspect a day earlier walking through the store prior to its closing for the day.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.