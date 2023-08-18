EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect who allegedly burglarized a vehicle and used a stolen credit card.

Crime Stoppers say on Saturday, Aug. 12, a woman discovered that her vehicle had been burglarized at the parking lot of Urban Air located at 801 S. Mesa Hills.

The victim’s credit card was later used at a Walgreens and a Peter Piper Pizza in West El Paso, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers say the suspect is a Hispanic male who is tall and of average build. He was wearing a Blue Boston Red Sox hat, a green shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and was driving a gray hatchback vehicle at the time of the incident, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso

immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.