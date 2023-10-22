EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying the driver responsible for killing an elderly man in a hit-and-run incident in Downtown El Paso.

Police say that at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Luis Valles, 80, was found lying near the intersection of Kansas and 3rd Avenue.

Officers working in the Downtown area were informed by a passerby about Valles. The officers immediately responded and began to provide Valles with first aid, according to police.

Police say fire medical crews transported Valles to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Special Traffic Investigations (STI) officers found evidence that suggested that Valles was run over by a vehicle.

Additionally, investigators know that someone has information as to who was involved in the crash that killed Valles.

Anyone with any information on this fatal crash should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.