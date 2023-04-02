EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who shot and wounded two other men on Thursday, March 23 in the patio of a bar in El Paso’s Lower Valley

Police say at around 10 p.m., a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were in the patio of Beach Bar, located at 6920 Delta. The two men were there to pick up the 20-year-old’s father, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Officials say a male suspect who was armed with a shotgun then approached the two men from the parking lot and fired multiple times “from a distance”.

Officials add the two men were wounded and were then driven to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the suspect is in his late teens to early 20’s.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this person should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.