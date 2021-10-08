Crime of the week: 74-year-old El Paso man robbed at gunpoint in his driveway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CrimeStoppers is looking for a suspect who robbed a 74-year old man at gunpoint in his own driveway, and then had his car stolen in Northeast El Paso.

It happened at 6:39 a.m. on October 2 at the 4900 block of Sun Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department, the elderly man was walking to his car when a man came and demanded money and the elderly man did not give him money.

The robber then told the elderly man to go inside the house but he did not and instead began to walk away.

The robber then hopped inside and took off in the elderly man 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

CrimeStoppers and the El Paso Police Department are searching for the robber and are asking for the communities help.

Police say the suspect is 5’11, medium build, and was wearing a gray jumpsuit or overalls and a dark mask when he robbed the elderly man.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

