Crews with TxDOT El Paso prep roadways ahead of expected winter weather conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Drivers expecting to travel on the roads within the next couple of days should make sure to plan ahead and check out road conditions.



The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso said it’s ahead of the game when treating the roads against winter weather conditions and is making sure drivers’ commutes are as safe as possible if they must be on the roads.



“First and foremost, don’t be out if you don’t need to be out driving in climate weather,” said Lauren Macias-Cervantes, spokesperson with TxDOT El Paso.



As El Paso prepares to enter freezing temperatures in the coming days, TxDOT reminds drivers to avoid driving on the roads under freezing conditions unless it’s absolutely necessary.



“If you do need to get somewhere, please check your conditions before you leave. Check those conditions on the roadways,” Macias-Cervantes said. “You can do that through drivetexas.org, that’s an online website that we have that will show you the roadways across Texas. It’ll show any closures due to weather, construction or crashes.”

Tanks that are filled with brine, a saltwater mixture that pre-treats roads against weather conditions like snow and black ice, were out since Friday afternoon treating roadways.



TxDOT said crews continued treating the roads early Monday morning on I-10 from Anthony to Sierra Blanca, Loop 375 and US 62-180.

“If you see our crews out there, please provide them the space that they need to do the work that they need to help keep you safe. Don’t get in between our convoys. Stay away from the vehicles as they’re treating the roadways. If you see snow plows or any other equipment out there, please keep your distance and drive safely,” Macias-Cervantes said.



If you do happen to drive under these conditions make sure to drive slowly and don’t follow closely to other vehicles.

“Be especially careful over bridges, ramps and overpasses. Those are the first to freeze,” Macias-Cervantes added.

TxDOT crews will also be on standby outside of El Paso if additional support is needed.