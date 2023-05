El Paso firefighters knocked down a house fire along the 4110 block of Tularosa Ave. in Central El Paso.

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down and crews are searching for hot spots.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire in Central El Paso.

EPFD says the fire was located at the 4110 block of Tularosa Ave.

El Paso firefighters knocked down a house fire along the 4100 block of Tularosa Avenue. Photos by Miguel Paredes/KTSM

No injuries have been reported. Stay with KTSM as we will update this story once we learn more.