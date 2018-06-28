Crews rescue woman hiking in Franklin Mountains State Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Emergency responders are working to rescue a woman hiking in the Franklin Mountains Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the woman, 47, called 911 before becoming unresponsive on a trail near the Wyler Aerial Tramway.
The woman is now responsive and being helped down the mountain with rangers.
Emergency responders are working to rescue a hiker in the Franklin Mountains State Park. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/nVR1Jp8q07— KTSM Photographers (@KTSM_Photogs) June 28, 2018
Officials on the scene tell KTSM that the concern now is keeping the El Paso Fire Department responders hydrated.
We'll have a live report from the Wyler Aerial Tramway on NewsChannel9 at 5. Check back with KTSM for updates.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.