Crews rescue woman hiking in Franklin Mountains State Park

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 03:04 PM MST

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 03:27 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Emergency responders are working to rescue a woman hiking in the Franklin Mountains Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the woman, 47, called 911 before becoming unresponsive on a trail near the Wyler Aerial Tramway.

The woman is now responsive and being helped down the mountain with rangers.

Officials on the scene tell KTSM that the concern now is keeping the El Paso Fire Department responders hydrated.

