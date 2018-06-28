Crews rescue woman hiking in Franklin Mountains State Park Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Emergency responders are working to rescue a woman hiking in the Franklin Mountains Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the woman, 47, called 911 before becoming unresponsive on a trail near the Wyler Aerial Tramway.

The woman is now responsive and being helped down the mountain with rangers.

Emergency responders are working to rescue a hiker in the Franklin Mountains State Park. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/nVR1Jp8q07 — KTSM Photographers (@KTSM_Photogs) June 28, 2018

Officials on the scene tell KTSM that the concern now is keeping the El Paso Fire Department responders hydrated.

