EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water crews are busy making repairs Saturday morning to fix a water main break in far East El Paso.

The water main break is along Tierra Este between Pebble Hills and Edgemere.

No residential customers are impacted, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson.

Tierra Este is closed between Tierra Arroya and Tierra Nogal, according to the utility.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we learn more.