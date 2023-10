EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED) in partnership with the Socorro Independent School District had a recognition event on Monday, Oct. 16, highlighting middle school performance.

The event included an announcement of a new CREEED initiative and highlighted top-performing middle schools in the region and Socorro ISD in Algebra I.

The recognition event included CREEED awarding the faculty and staff of the top-performing schools.