EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Children’s Museum and Science center, La Nube is in partnership with Creative Kids to commission a sculpture inside the science center.

Creative Kids is an El Paso non-profit program that provides resources for arts and digital media, engaging young students to pursuit artistic endeavors.

The artists are working on a ‘Spiritual Guardians of the Desert’ sculpture, consisting of eight aleibrije-style sculptured animals, along with a desert landscape to showcase the animals and their home, according to the science center press release.

The collaboration between La Nube science center and Creative Kids program is said to engage local youth and encourage creativity and imagination within the community, said the science center.