Crave Kitchen and Bar closed until further notice after morning fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of El Paso’s most popular brunch spots will be getting an unexpected makeover after a Tuesday morning fire caused damage to its kitchen.

Crave Kitchen and Bar at the Fountains at Farah will be closed “until further notice” following Tuesday morning’s fire.

It happened at 7:15 a.m. in the restaurant’s kitchen, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen area. An investigator responded to the scene to look into the cause of the fire.

