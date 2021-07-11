Pile-up shuts down I-10 Westbound in Lordsburg

Lordsburg, NM (KTSM) A pile-up in Lordsburg has shut down both lanes on I-10 Westbound at milepost 35.

The National Weather Service El Paso re-tweeting photos this evening showing multiple vehicles involved in a pile-up.

Law enforcement is on the scene and drivers should expect delays.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation asking motorists to reduce speed and watch out for emergency personal out on the highway and to seek an alternate route.

