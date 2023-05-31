EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning in far East El Paso, according to El Paso Fire.

EMS dispatch says the call came in at 4:50 a.m. and the crash happened on Joe Battle northbound at Pellicano Drive.

TxDot also reported on the crash, saying all lanes were closed on Pellicano East just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes reopened at around 6 a.m. No further information has been released.

KTSM is working on gathering more information.