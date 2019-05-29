Crash report has additional details on crash involving El Paso Police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso Police Department crash report provides new details in the crash that severely injured an officer last week.

Officer Daniel Rodriguez, of the Westside Regional Command, was escorting a funeral north on Zaragoza on May 23 when a car driven by Nicole Pabon, 41, allegedly cut through the procession and collided with Rodriguez' motorcycle.

How it happened

The report lists seven witnesses who provided information on how the crash happened.

Together officers were able to determine that Pabon was facing south and was in a turn lane as the procession drove by her vehicle.

When there was a break in the procession, she allegedly cut through and hit Rodriguez, the report says.

Two good Samaritans

According to an accident report, two witnesses sprang into action and helped lift the motorcycle off of the officer. Police had earlier said that a good Samaritan and another officer had helped perform CPR following the crash.

Injuries

The report says that Rodriguez had severe injuries along the left side of his body, including, a broken leg, broken arm, head injuries, and internal injuries.

The El Paso Police Department had said on Tuesday that Rodriguez has had multiple surgeries but is "showing remarkable progress and was able to speak with his family."

