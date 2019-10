EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All eastbound lanes remain closed after an early morning wreck at 3:45 a.m.

The crash happened on Trans Mountain East, near the Paseo del Norte exit. El Paso Police have confirmed one person dead.

El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are actively responding. No details have been released on who the victim is or what caused the accident. At the scene, a car looks to be flipped on its side.

No timeline has been provided on when the road will re-open.