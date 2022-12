A two-vehicle crash along Pete Domenici Highway at McNutt Road sent two people to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico late Friday night sent three people to the hospital.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by the Sunland Park Fire Department, which responded along with the Dona Ana County Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sunland Park Police Department and the New Mexico State Police.