UPDATE: At 6:15 p.m., power was restored to 1,375 customers. EPE crews are working to restore power to the remaining 134 customers. The outage was reported at 5:25 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — About 1,500 customers are without power in Chaparral, New Mexico, after a car hit a pole at the corner of Riley Way and Diamondback Drive, El Paso Electric officials said.

El Paso Electric expects to have power restored by 8 p.m.