UPDATE: TxDOT says the left lane is only closed.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All lanes are currently closed on I-10 West at Redd after a crash that involved two semi-trucks, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says the two semi-trucks are currently blocking the left two lanes of travel, and traffic is exiting at Redd.

Traffic is currently backed up to Osborne Mile 11, and clearing time is until further notice.