UPDATE 2: Seven people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE 1: Left lane of I-10 West at Mile Marker 134 in Hudspeth County remains closed, according to TxDOT, after a crash involving a semitruck. Right lane is now open, but traffic is experiencing a major backup. Clearing time is one hour.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash has shut down Interstate 10 West near Van Horn on Monday night, Jan. 1, according to an alert sent out by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at I-10 West at Mile Marker 134. That’s in Hudspeth County about two miles west of Van Horn.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms that a crash involved a semi-truck trailer and at least one person was injured. Food from the trailer is on the freeway and there is also fluid in the center dividing area, according to DPS.

TxDOT says clearing time is about two hours and that the crash is causing major backup.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.