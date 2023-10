EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian along Interstate 10 near UTEP, they reported in an alert sent out to media.

The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Monday night, Oct. 15, at Interstate 10 at Schuster. I-10 West is shut down from Porfirio Diaz, police said.

Special Traffic Investigations, which look into fatal or serious crashes, are at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we learn more.