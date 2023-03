EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a crash in Downtown El Paso.

Police surround the area where the crash occurred in Downtown El Paso. One person was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Pieces of the rock wall can be seen on the ground. Credit- Jesus Baltazar, KTSM photojournalist

According to fire dispatch, the crash occurred at around 1:31 p.m. on the 700 block of W Paisano.

No further information has been released. KTSM is currently working to gather more information.