EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a car on I-10 East in Downtown El Paso Wednesday night.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. Police are also saying all access to I-10 East near downtown is closed. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes and to avoid the area.

The call came in at 8:01 p.m. The Special Traffic Investigators Unit is now assisting EPPD with the investigation.

No further information has been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.