ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM)- Police are investigating a crash in Anthony that left one person dead.

Details are limited but Anthony police confirm the crash happened at the intersection of Wildcat Dr. and Antonio St near I-10 east. Crews responded to the scene early Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

However, they are advising that this intersection will remain blocked off for several hours.

