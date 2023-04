EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso is closing a major intersection during the evening commute.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Gateway North and Sun Valley.

Traffic is blocked off on Gateway South and eastbound on Sun Valley, according to police.

Police have not released any information on whether there are any injuries involved or what led up to the crash.