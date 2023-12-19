UPDATE: All lanes of traffic at Interstate 10 West and Downtown are now back open, TxDOT said at about 11 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Interstate 10 West at Downtown on Tuesday night, Dec. 19, El Paso Police reported.

The incident happened a little after 9 p.m.

All westbound lanes of traffic are closed at the Missouri/Downtown Exit 19B, according to TxDOT. Backup is to Cotton. Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.