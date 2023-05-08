EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A crash closed down New Mexico State Road 187 in both directions from milepost 25 to milepost 26 in the Truth or Consequences area, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT).

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, watch for emergency personnel and equipment. Expect delays.

No further details have been released on the time of the incident, vehicles involved or if there were any people injured. We will update you as more information becomes available.