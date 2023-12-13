EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car has closed the area of Socorro Road and South Moon Road in Socorro Wednesday evening, Dec. 13.

The City of Socorro made a post via Facebook saying that at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec 13, officers with the Socorro Police were called to the area of Socorro Rd. and S Moon Rd. in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we cannot comment to the severity or the details as of right now. We are asking is the public to avoid the immediate area to allow for emergency crews to respond,” according to the City of Socorro via Facebook.

The city says that street closures include Socorro Rd., Winn Rd., Apodaca Rd. and S Moon Rd.

Additionally, TxDOT sent an alert saying a crash has closed all westbound lanes between South Moon Rd. and Apodaca Rd.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.