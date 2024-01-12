UPDATE: Southbound traffic along North Mesa and Crossroads is now back open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were transported to the hospital after an assault happened in West El Paso, El Paso Police said.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Police say officers responded to the 7800 block of North Mesa in reference to an assault.

A Fire Department spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries (Code 3) and one was transported with minor injuries (Code 1).

Southbound traffic is closed at Mesa and Crossroads while police investigate, and they are estimating about a four-hour closure.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.