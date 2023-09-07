UPDATE: All lanes are now open and traffic is backed up to Sun Valley. Clearing time is one hour according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All lanes are currently closed on US-54 South at Transmountain after a collision happened in the area, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says traffic should use Transmountain Exit 29. Traffic is backed up to Sun Valley and clearing time is two hours.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.