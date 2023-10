UPDATE: All lanes are now open, and traffic is backed up to Don Haskins, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All lanes are currently closed on I-10 West before Lee Trevino due to a collision in the area, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says traffic is exiting at Lee Trevino Exit 30. Traffic is currently backed up to Zaragoza. Clearing time is one hour.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.