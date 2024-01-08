EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured after a crash involving a school bus on Monday, Jan. 8 near Transmountain, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on 9870 Gateway North, and no children were on board when the crash happened.

One person suffered minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The left two lanes on Gateway North before Transmountain are closed and clearing time is one hour.

TxDOT is also reporting that all westbound lanes on US-54/Gateway South are closed and clearing time is until further notice.