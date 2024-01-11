EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were injured after a crash in East El Paso Thursday morning, Jan. 11, according to fire dispatch.

Fire dispatch says one person was transported with minor injuries, and the other person was transported with serious injuries.

All lanes are currently closed on Gateway East at Geronimo due to the crash, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says traffic is being detoured back to Gateway West and clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.