EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash has closed all lanes on I-10 West and East at Transmountain near The Outlets, TxDOT reported on Thursday, Oct. 19.

TxDOT says traffic going east should use Exit 2, and traffic going west to use Artcraft Exit 8.

Fire dispatch telling KTSM there was a crash involving two semi-trucks and several other vehicles. One person is being checked on the scene.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.