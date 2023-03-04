UPDATE: TxDOT reports that all lanes along I-10 East near McRae are now open.
PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDoT is reporting a major traffic backup on I-10 Eastbound after a crash near McRae exit.
The backup is stretching all the way to Airway exit.
El Paso Fire Dispatch confirm two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash. El Paso police say four vehicles were involved in the collision.
Clearing time is until further notice, according to TxDoT.
