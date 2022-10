A look inside the new Cracker Barrel restaurant that will open in the Eastlake area.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Cracker Barrel restaurant will open in east El Paso in the Eastlake area in late November, the company announced.

The restaurant will be at 13381 Gateway West and it will hire more than 200 full- and part-time employees. The hiring process began Monday, Oct. 7. You can go click here for a direct link to available jobs.